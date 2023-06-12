Democrat who hasn’t lived, worked or voted in state for at least three years eyeing bid for Congress (in SD)

According to a report from Dakota Free Press today, Cory Heidelberger is championing a fellow expatriate as a possible Congressional candidate. Democrat Zach Kovach, who had ran for District 7 House in Brookings back in 2018, is allegedly looking to return to the state to be the Democrat’s sacrificial lamb against Dusty Johnson for Congress in 2024.

I did find the release on Kovach’s personal facebook page..

Zach Kovach Launches Exploratory Campaign for U.S. House of Representatives Seat from South Dakota Today, Zach Kovach announced the launch of an exploratory campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in South Dakota. With a strong belief that every South Dakotan deserves a voice and a choice in this election, Zach aims to be a strong voice that fights for working people and champions the interests of the state. The exploratory campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in South Dakota focuses on actively engaging with the people. Zach is committed to hearing directly from residents about their most important issues, listening to their stories, challenges, and aspirations. This approach allows Zach to understand the unique needs of South Dakotans and shape a platform that truly represents their interests. South Dakota deserves a representative who listens to the concerns and priorities of its residents. In the past two election cycles, there hasn’t been a Democratic challenger for this seat, leaving many South Dakotans without a genuine choice in representation. Zach aims to change that by offering a fresh perspective and progressive solutions that prioritize working people, small farms, and the overall economy. Progressive policies offer a clear advantage for South Dakota’s agriculture, workers, and economy. Fair wages, strong labor protections, and renewable energy will provide economic growth, small business stability, and a thriving agricultural sector.. Through affordable healthcare, access to quality education, and a commitment to combating climate change, Zach envisions a future where every South Dakotan has the opportunity to succeed and prosper. Zach stated, “South Dakota is a state of hardworking people who deserve to have a real choice in this election. By offering a strong progressive voice, we can advocate for policies that uplift our workers, support our farmers, and create a stronger, more equitable economy for all. This exploratory campaign is about listening to the people of South Dakota and being a champion for their needs.” To ensure a successful and inclusive campaign, Zach encourages all South Dakotans to actively participate in the process. Your input, stories, and ideas will help shape the vision and direction of the campaign. Join us in making a difference by visiting zachkovach.com and following Zach on social media, links to Facebook, Twitter, and Discord are on the website. Zach Kovach

It’s a free country, and he’s certainly able to do so according to the law, which states..

Article I, Section 2, Clause 2: No Person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained to the Age of twenty five Years, and been seven Years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.

Which has been interpreted to say that Congress has interpreted the House Qualifications Clause to require only that Members meet age and citizenship qualifications at the time they take the oath of office. Which would be a good thing for this candidate, since he apparently has not lived in the state for the last three years, according to his Linked-in page.

In fact, doing a little deeper dive, it’s noted that at the time of his candidacy, and to date, a voter registration for him for South Dakota – which appears to still be active – is tied to his address in Brookings, out on the bypass next to the mini-storage buildings…

…at the local Delta Chi Fraternity House, four years or so after he left town.

According to the most recent voter database records I have available, I don’t see where he has voted in South Dakota since the 2018 general election. It may be interesting to check where he falls on voter rolls in Maryland and Iowa where he has been living, but I’m not seeing anything in South Dakota to give even a hint of connection to the state.

So, let’s summarize. Mr. Kovach has no current residency here. He hasn’t voted here since 2018. He may (emphasis on may) be registered to vote in another state, and as he’s been working for “Progressive Maryland,” and a candidate in Iowa, his C.V. doesn’t appear to indicate that he’s worked in South Dakota for the last several years.

According to law, not living here is apparently not an issue. Which might be attractive for South Dakota Democrats to attempt to import candidates.

Since they’re not having much luck with anyone in South Dakota.