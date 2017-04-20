Democrats call on Billie Sutton not to waste his chance and run for higher office in 2018

Over at the Sioux Falls Drinking Liberally Website, the Sioux Falls area Democrat insiders who write the site are calling on State Senator Billie Sutton not to run for Governor in 2018.

Why?

Because Ann Tornburg’s Democrat Party is in such a shambles, there’s not much possibility that Sutton is going to end up any differently than any of the last several sacrificial lambs who have run, and lost:

In South Dakota: Suzie Jones Pranger, the South Dakota Democratic Party’s (SDDP’s) Executive Director, resigned abruptly this week, just two weeks before McGovern Days, the SDDP’s big annual gathering and fundraising event. You have to wonder what in the hell is going on at the SDDP. Speculation has it that Suzie plans to join the Gubernatorial Campaign of Billie Sutton from Burke (Suzie is also from Burke) but Billie hasn’t decided to mount a campaign for Governor or any other Statewide political office yet, according to the Argus Leader. http://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2017/04/12/sd-dems-direct… I like Billie Sutton and I think he would make a fine candidate, but with the SDDP in such obvious disarray ( as underlined by Ms. Pranger’s resignation ) I don’t believe he or any other Democrat stands a chance in hell of winning a statewide race right now. Just look at the facts. Democratic voter registration in South Dakota continues to decline and now stands at 30.9%, its lowest level in generations. Meanwhile, Republican registration continues to increase. In the legislature, Democrats only hold 20 out of the 105 potential seats, almost all of which, including Billie Sutton’s own seat, were uncontested by Republicans in the last election. So I say, “Say it ain’t so Billie”. Save your powder and ignore the Sirens beaconing you onto the political shoals of the predictable 36 to 38% defeat suffered by almost every statewide Democrat candidate in the last ten years. Until the Democratic Party can articulate a message to differentiate itself positively in the minds of South Dakotans from the Republican Party and until it can rebuild itself, the results will be the same.

Read it all here.

When the state Democrat organization is controlled by the hard liberal left, it’s going to be hard for Billie Sutton to convince anyone that a Democrat ran State Goverment would be in their best interest.

