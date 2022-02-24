Democrats closing in on giving Dusty Johnson a historic second bye

Anyone hear anything about Dusty Johnson’s Democrat challenger for Congress?

Me neither.

While there had been some earlier chatter about Democrat Remi Bald Eagle possibly giving it a go, no campaign committee seems to have materialized.

Neither have any petitions started circulating that I’ve heard about.

What seems to be shaping up, is that Democrats stand more than a good chance of giving Dusty Johnson a second pass in challenging him for the state’s lone Congressional seat.

I don’t know if there’s ever been a time in the state’s history where Democrats have abandoned one of the top 4 seats for two elections in a row. Sure, they skip the lower tier Constitutional offices all the time. But Congress? It’s remarkable that they skip at all, much less two in a row.

Sure, anyone good is reluctant to take on Thune, but they came up with Jay Williams and Brian Bengs (if he makes the ballot). They wouldn’t dare skip the Governor’s race. But now they seem poised ready to throw their hands up in a second election against Dusty Johnson.

Now, I wouldn’t be shocked for a libertarian to throw their hat in the ring to run, since all they have to do is get talked into it at their convention. But they’re libertarians, not one of the two major political parties.

Clearly, Democrats have fallen pretty hard and fast from the days when Tim Johnson or Stephanie Herseth Sandlin won and held on to the Congressional seat.

And with it looking like they’re going to bag out from the Congressional race for two in a row, they’re still falling.