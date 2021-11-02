It's always disappointing to see politicians using their power and platform to tear down a group of people based on their personal decisions. Our elected officials should be representing and respecting all South Dakotans whose beliefs and actions don't oppress and harm others. https://t.co/bznXtzBsbI
— Representative Erin Healy (@RepErinHealy) November 2, 2021
5 thoughts on “Democrats countering Noem joke by claiming to be oppressed.”
We are a Beef state and the beef market is hurting. People need to stop being so offended.
Rep. Erin Healy – Defender of vegans oppressed by hunting jokes.
Where is the joke? If a comedian made this statement, it would fall pretty flat. This is definitely more of an insult than a joke and I’m a huge fan of good jokes and don’t buy into political correctness as it pertains to comedy. Again, crappy joke but it probably appeals to the “owning the libs” crowd.
We need more burger eaters in this state. This state thrives on burgers. Eat your steak! Wear your furs! It’s the American way! Vegans offend the livin’ crap out of me. Who do they think they are ‘helping’??? God gave us animals so we can have burgers.
I don’t see why you are making “don’t be an asshole” a Democratic value? We should all agree that a certain level of decorum should be expected of any elected official.