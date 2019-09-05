Democrats may default back to Jay Williams for US Senate in 2020. (Really. Stop laughing.)

In an article on-line from the Jamestown Sun, Jay Williams who lost against US Senator John Thune 72-28% is announcing to the world that he might be willing to get up on that horse again for another US Senate run for South Dakota Democrats in 2020, in an article talking about the power of the Dakota’s voting block in the US Senate.

(Really. Stop laughing.):

This should mean Dakotans scramble for those Senate seats. Democrat Heidi Heitkamp raised more than $30 million only to lose her seat this last November. After not facing a challenger in 2010, popular Republican Sen. John Thune drew an opponent in 2016.

“If we don’t put someone else up for the Senate in 2020, I’ll run again, though I don’t want to,” said Jay Williams, a Yankton businessman and Democrat who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Thune for his seat in 2016. “It’s just crazy not to at least challenge him given how much power that seat has.”