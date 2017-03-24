Democrats trying to create their own hype. Good luck with that one.

From Facebook, South Dakota Democrats are promoting a news article that attempts to point out how people are interested in running:
And if you click on the link… it has absolutely nothing to do with South Dakota. And on top of that, the author of the article, Alex Seitz-Wald, has been cited by at least one website as a friendly reporter where Democrats “planted” articles favorable to themselves.
In South Dakota over the past several election cycles, Democrat’s main problems electorally have been of their own doing. Instead of devoting resources into party building, voter registration, and recruitment, they’ve been dumping tens of thousands of dollars into petition registration drives that have provided no discernable benefit to voter registration or candidate recruitment.
In fact, the past several cycles have proven to be among their lowest water marks in a half-century. The party is life support from the national party in terms of funding, at the same time while they maintain a staff that accomplishes little else but an occasional snarky press release.
Further crippling the party is an odd 4-year election cycle for chair, which has them forced to remain under the yoke of Ann Tornberg, who drove the party to record low numbers in the prior election.
Tornberg fared poorly – hitting a 50 year low for state democrat numbers in elections – against a GOP organization in 2016 which had focused much of it’s efforts into defeating a couple of ballot measures which threatened to remove party label from the ballot. A measure favored by some Democrats that they believed might improve their electability by hiding the fact they were Democrats, but in practice, is less than a success.
In 2018, as opposed to facing a GOP focusing on ballot measures, Tornburg will be facing a GOP led by her nemesis, former State Senator Dan Lederman. In past legislative elections, Tornburg both ran directly against Lederman in the Senate, as well as against house members strongly supported by Lederman. In every case, Tornburg was trounced, and turned away from the ballot box.
Now, a damaged liberal political party at historic lows led by Tornburg is facing a newly re-energized and active GOP led by Lederman, who has made grassroots activism and party building a priority.
Observers may have to avert their eyes, as the battle may be quite lopsided, and not very pretty.
The reality is, with so many former Democrats getting elected as Republicans? They have a majority in the legislature.
Be careful my Republican friends, I have warned you before. Democrats are upset and many are coming out in droves to attend Democratic meetings, even in South Dakota. Meetings have doubled in most cases and women are especially upset, and understandably so, given the unexpected election, for many Americans, of Donald J Trump.
We can debate what gains the Dems will make in 2018, but I am confident they will be out in full force, especially women leaders in the Party.
So I guess you Republicans will be required to nominate Noem and Krebs to try to offset this new challenge, huh?…. 😉
You sound concerned. I will be sure to relay your concerns.
Maybe, I am one of those nasty political “leaks” from the “Deep State,” that you should take and run with…..