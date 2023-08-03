Democrats unifying… behind ousting their toxic chair

Looks like South Dakota Democrats are unifying behind a common cause.

Unfortunately for chairwoman Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, the cause they’re unifying behind is dumping her from party leadership:

“Your actions are unacceptable and unbefitting of the office they hold. We asked you to resign. You refused.”

And..

“Yesterday, our legal counsel resigned because of the split in our party caused by you, yet you failed to communicate this to our executive board. For all the above reasons, we are unified in upholding the South Dakota Democratic Party Constitution and recalling you as our SDDP Chair.”

Read the entire story here.

Pretty rare to see South Dakota Dems agree on anything. Yet they are managing to find common ground on the need to dump Jennifer Slaight-Hansen,

Stay tuned.