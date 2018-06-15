Dems abandon Secretary of State Race?

There’s word this afternoon that South Dakota Democrats have possibly abandoned thoughts of running a candidate for Secretary of State, after exhausting the people they could scare up to be sacrificial lambs for 2018 on other statewide contests.

  1. Anonymous

    How do they as a party not put a name on the ballot for the second biggest constitutional office there is?

    You can’t win if you don’t play. They wouldn’t win but they could at least make the GOP spend money and work for it down ballot.

  2. Anonymous

    If I’m Fiegen, hader, Brunner or sattgast I abandon my bid for the other office and run for sos. Why go through the general if you dont have to? Too good!

  5. Anonymous

    Does this invite a convention challenge to Barnett now?

    I would think it does. Hope not, but it might.

