Dems abandon Secretary of State Race? Posted on June 15, 2018 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ There's word this afternoon that South Dakota Democrats have possibly abandoned thoughts of running a candidate for Secretary of State, after exhausting the people they could scare up to be sacrificial lambs for 2018 on other statewide contests.
How do they as a party not put a name on the ballot for the second biggest constitutional office there is?
You can’t win if you don’t play. They wouldn’t win but they could at least make the GOP spend money and work for it down ballot.
If I’m Fiegen, hader, Brunner or sattgast I abandon my bid for the other office and run for sos. Why go through the general if you dont have to? Too good!
Quick – What are Bray and Krebs thinking right now?
How bizarre. Couldn’t they still nominate someone later?
Only to lose to Barnett later little girly man.
Say that with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s voice.
Does this invite a convention challenge to Barnett now?
I would think it does. Hope not, but it might.
Quick! Raid the nursing homes for some of those old school Democrats.