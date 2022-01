Democrats have announced some of their first candidates for the state legislature, with a full slate for District 10.

Interestingly, State Democrats are reserving their one current office holder in the District and keeping State Rep. Erin Healy in the House, preferring to offer up Liz Larson who lost to Jack Kolbeck in 2020 in the State Senate race.

Larson will likely be facing Republican State Senator Maggie Sutton, who will be campaigning to retain the seat.