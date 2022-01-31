Dems announce Jamie Smith speech tomorrow.

KELOland is reporting that Jamie Smith will be making an announcement with “statewide implications” tomorrow:

In a news release, the S.D. Democratic Party says Smith, the current Minority Leader in the House, will deliver a speech and take questions from journalists at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Lake Visitor Center in Pierre.

Read it here.

So, are Democrats going to set up an announcement shindig for Barry Hulse as well?