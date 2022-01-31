KELOland is reporting that Jamie Smith will be making an announcement with “statewide implications” tomorrow:
In a news release, the S.D. Democratic Party says Smith, the current Minority Leader in the House, will deliver a speech and take questions from journalists at 11 a.m. at the Capitol Lake Visitor Center in Pierre.
So, are Democrats going to set up an announcement shindig for Barry Hulse as well?
One thought on “Dems announce Jamie Smith speech tomorrow.”
Welp, the democrats continue the practice of pulling members of the House or Senate to lose statewide races thus further shrinking their numbers at the capitol.