Dems bringing Speaker to Rapid City with a message for South Dakotans: That Hillary Clinton is the best!

The South Dakota Democratic Party today announced that Jason Kander, former Missouri Secretary of State and chair of the Democratic National Committee’s Commission to Protect American Democracy will speak at its third annual Democratic Round-Up Banquet Dinner, set to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Ramkota Convention Center in Rapid City. “We are excited to welcome Jason Kander to South Dakota for the Democratic Round-Up. He is a strong advocate of the voting rights of every American citizen, and has an impressive history of electoral success as a Democrat in a ‘red’ state,” said SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg.

And what’s so awesome about Kander that they felt that had to bring him here? Probably this message:

Good luck with that message in Rapid City, Democrats!

