Dems claiming no national affiliation on Women’s March. But.. then why do locals have suggestions for avoiding controversy?

South Dakota Democrats are moving quickly to try to weasel away from the controversies over allegations of anti-Semitism and other allegations of bigotry involved with this years’ Women’s March, proclaiming independence from the national Women’s March:
If that’s the case… then why is the local group posting tips from the national group on how to avoid the controversy:
That seems like a lot of effort of State Democrats to not do what they should be doing. Wouldn’t it be easier for local Democrats to reject the anti-Semitism of the national leaders of the Women’s March group, such as the national Democrat Party has done, and drop their co-sponsorship?
Why won’t State Democrats do the easy thing to reject and distance themselves from what their former National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz has cited as “anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric?”
Probably because South Dakota Dems are hip deep in tomorrow’s rally:
Democrat State Reps. Kelly Sullivan, Linda Duba, and Erin Healy are all on the just-released list of speakers at the rally.
Ah. No wonder they won’t join the national Democrat Party and do the obviously right thing.
Oh yeah, totally independent. Just having the event on the same day, same time and the RSVP goes to the national website but totally independent. Nothing to see here. Move along.
I recall what one of my friends from GWU who is Jewish, semi-liberal and Republican said to me over 30 years ago: “On the issues, I probably should be Democrat but my gut doesn’t trust them.”
I’m betting he finds the Democratic Party on this issue and the GOP on Rep. King affirming of his intuition.
Regardless, when are Republicans going to start marching for women?
I’ve marched for women many times. I’ve marched for children, too. I’d have marched into Europe to kill Nazis, but I wasn’t born yet. Shout out to ALL soldiers, Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians, and independents, who’ve marched.
“Let’s hear it for the 1st Amendment!”
Agree. Free Speech always and everywhere.
The stated objective is to get more women involved in politics, but I can’t go because I have a county political meeting tomorrow.
The march is for women who don’t actually want to do anything but complain
I was wondering what the women’s march was all about.
Also–thanks for being politically involved.
Republican women aren’t stupid enough to believe lies, we don’t need a march.
So the Access Hollywood tape was a lie?
JKC everything on the infamous Access Hollywood tape was true. When a man is a star, there are women who will let him do anything he wants. It’s absolutely true, and everybody knows it.
Real women don’t let their babies grow up to be groupies.
You are not a groupie, rather you are an apologist.
JKC,
Confirmed. Virtue Signal Received.
Now when you receive that “Signal,” what type of aluminium foil do you use? 😉
The Women’s March works to improve the lives of women… please.
They support the death of innocent baby girls. They separate us into groups so to divide us. They want us to think all men are toxic. This group is founded on hate and lies, no thanks.
Roe v. Wade only legalizes abortion for the first trimester, or up to 13 weeks, while the sex of a fetus is not determined until 16 to 20 weeks out. So please elaborate on your discrimatory claim.
You don’t know much about reproduction. The sex of a baby is determined once the sperm meets the egg. Many, many baby girls are aborted. The Women’s March does not support women, they support death, hate and lies.
Just because it’s law, doesn’t make it right.
But not to the knowledge of the mother or parents until 16+ weeks.
JKC,
More female babies than male babies have been aborted since Roe (1973), although I doubt it’s a vast difference. Globally, it might be 53% female and 47% male. Maybe 54-46? You could persuade me it’s 52-48 or 55-45. But a great deal of the difference would be ascribed to Communist China’s “One-Child” policy (1979-2014) and to East Asian parents’ cultural preference for sons. Limiting data to US procedures only, I suspect it’s closer to 50-50.
Thanks for the info….. And this is further evidence that we are not China or a Talban’s Afghanistan, because, like Goldwater knew, abortion is about reproductive rights and about a libertarian understanding.
No, the abortion issue is a civil rights matter. In fact Right to Lifers really should go back to our Republican roots and call ourselves abolitionists. We’re working to abolish something as repugnant and immoral as slavery. It’s what Republicans do.
Is that where you guys got the idea to separate kids from their parents?
You mean like the Presidents before Trump did too? In fact, those cages were used previously. Trump didn’t invent the cage concept.
The cage concept you speak of, better known as a holding area, was meant to assess the situation and not to be used to punish, intimidate, and separate children from their parents.
JKC when parents break laws their kids are separated from them. I don’t know who started that, but there are lots of kids in foster care while their parents are in jail. We don’t incarcerate children with their parents.
Oh, so now seeking asylum is called going to jail, huh? Who knew? Your comparison says a lot, a lot about the GOP, about Trump, and sadly about you.
JKC, there is a legal way to seek asylum: go to US embassy, get tourist visa, enter legally and apply for asylum after arrival. That is how it is properly done. The difference is like purchasing something and stealing it.
The people trying to get in without going through proper channels are criminals. They should be arrested, tossed in jail like any thief, and the kids taken out of the back seat of the car and turned over to CPS.
Is this more than you can comprehend?
Just out of curiosity, jKC, when do YOU believe a new life is formed? Is it at the moment of conception? 13 weeks? Birth? Sometime in-between?
What is the problem with all of this? Good exercise, supporting one another. Freedom of Speech. Sure beats being stuck inside especially those with SAD.
#shoutyourabortion
Because it’s usually white conservative men making news for racist remarks. They are seizing this moment to make a coordinated attack so that they can denounce racism without it making their party look bad.
The SIoux Falls group moved it inside. Don’t want to mess up their hair you know.
Oh and I think acrylic nails get really brittle in below freezing temperatures. I’m not sure since I have never worn them, but I know plastic feed pails get really brittle in cold temps. So there’s that. The girls wouldn’t want to break their nails while protesting how hard their lives are.
They’ll have a great yaya sisters rally & demand Trump’s impeachment, provided some deplorable unperson plows the streets and shovels the sidewalks…
Stockholm (Nov. 2016) “Politicians in Stockholm admitted the social experiment of “gender-equal” snow removal service had failed after winter weather brought Sweden’s capital to a standstill, with hospitals reporting a fourfold increase in broken bones…”
If they can get their cars started It will be a lovely rally of postmenopausal lesbians who are terribly worried they might get pregnant, and younger straight women who can’t figure out why they keep getting pregnant. Put them all together in a room to compare notes and they might have an epiphany about that. So some good might come out of it.
Life is hard when you’re Stupid. We must try to be sympathetic. Or maybe not.
Gonna be a short march!