Dems claiming no national affiliation on Women’s March. But.. then why do locals have suggestions for avoiding controversy?

South Dakota Democrats are moving quickly to try to weasel away from the controversies over allegations of anti-Semitism and other allegations of bigotry involved with this years’ Women’s March, proclaiming independence from the national Women’s March:

If that’s the case… then why is the local group posting tips from the national group on how to avoid the controversy:

That seems like a lot of effort of State Democrats to not do what they should be doing. Wouldn’t it be easier for local Democrats to reject the anti-Semitism of the national leaders of the Women’s March group, such as the national Democrat Party has done, and drop their co-sponsorship?

Why won’t State Democrats do the easy thing to reject and distance themselves from what their former National Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz has cited as “anti-Semitism, anti-LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric?”

Probably because South Dakota Dems are hip deep in tomorrow’s rally:

Democrat State Reps. Kelly Sullivan, Linda Duba, and Erin Healy are all on the just-released list of speakers at the rally.

Ah. No wonder they won’t join the national Democrat Party and do the obviously right thing.

