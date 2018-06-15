Dem’s D16 Senate Candidate Ted Curry passes away.

A reader informed me this evening that Democrat District 16 State Senate candidate, Ted Curry, passed away recently as a result of an aggressive form of cancer:

The life of Theodore Thomas Curry came to its inevitable conclusion, but far too soon, on June 5, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, after a brief but fierce battle with an aggressive cancer. Ted will be remembered for his love of family, fitness, and fairness, his high ethics and his strong ideals.

Ted Curry; father, husband, brother, son, family, friend, businessman, soldier, is gone from us far too soon, and we mourn the loss of his selfless generosity, world wisdom, cutting analysis, genuine insight, acid wit and affable discontent. How to continue without him is for us to resolve, but we can perhaps take some of Ted’s own advice from a slogan of his political campaign and move #forwardtogether

Parties have until August 7th to fill any general election vacancies on the ballot.

