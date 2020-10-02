Dems don’t like it when you mess with Wismer’s bobolink. Or is it the Wismer waste of legislative space?

From the mailbox, apparently Democrat Senator Nesiba is up in arms because Susan Wismer is taking a little heat in her race… over her bobolink?

Wismer and Nesiba seems to be trying to make it out that Wimer was postcarded over her state songbird bill. Well, not exactly.

Because the bobolink bill is not all that this postcard says, if you pay attention to where it says “Since being elected in 2018, State Senator Susan Wismer was the author of 6 bills. All of them failed.”

And they omit the front of the card, which according to the copy I obtained, says a bit more about it.

That picture tells a lot more of the story than all of Nesiba’s whining about Wismer’s doomed bobolink measure.

Taken all together, it’s about her not being able to get any of the bills she authored off the ground.

And maybe it is about District 1 being the site of the Wismer waste of legislative space?