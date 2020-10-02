From the mailbox, apparently Democrat Senator Nesiba is up in arms because Susan Wismer is taking a little heat in her race… over her bobolink?
Wismer and Nesiba seems to be trying to make it out that Wimer was postcarded over her state songbird bill. Well, not exactly.
Because the bobolink bill is not all that this postcard says, if you pay attention to where it says “Since being elected in 2018, State Senator Susan Wismer was the author of 6 bills. All of them failed.”
And they omit the front of the card, which according to the copy I obtained, says a bit more about it.
That picture tells a lot more of the story than all of Nesiba’s whining about Wismer’s doomed bobolink measure.
Taken all together, it’s about her not being able to get any of the bills she authored off the ground.
And maybe it is about District 1 being the site of the Wismer waste of legislative space?
2 thoughts on “Dems don’t like it when you mess with Wismer’s bobolink. Or is it the Wismer waste of legislative space?”
My question is did Wilmer approve Nesiba’s response before he sent it? I can’t imagine a single legislative district in the US which nightlight without prodding those bills/issues and “mission critical” regardless of their merits.
It is always fun when one gets to see one beaten by one of their funds. Legislative District #1 is not the professors lounge at Augustana College.
Phone typos.
Highlight
As instead of and.
Friends instead of funds.