Dems dropped another. Posted on August 4, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 1 Comment ↓ Looks like Justyn Hauck, Dem in the D13 Senate race dropped out today, and I’m told more withdrawals came in around 5pm, and have not been updated on the system yet, such as Sen Kris Langer. Stay tuned for more in the AM. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
What about Senator Kris Langer?