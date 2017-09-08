Dems going after Tim Bjorkman for not being Democrat Enough

It’s starting to look like Dems aren’t satisfied with their candidate for Congress, because he’s not Democrat enough to toe the line for the liberals that have taken over the Democrat party.Maybe that’s why Billie Sutton’s people are being ambiguous about his views on the issues?
It makes you feel bad for Tim, who is a very fine individual.
It reminds you of why the Weiland folks are the best thing that ever happened to the GOP in South Dakota – all the people they chase out are people we want in
Lee,
I replied right away to Randee Huber who posted this. The South Dakota Democratic Party and better yet we South Dakotans need more candidates like Tim Bjorkamn and Billie Sutton. I have met each one and am so grateful they are running. As mentioned before in an earlier thread Right, Center, Left and ………………….Hard Left they need to be in person to hear Tim speak, visit with him, he is a great listener and is sincere and ask questions regarding any concerns one may have.
Who is Randee Huber anyway?
One of the Admins of the Living Blue in SD Facebook page. She lives in Sioux Falls. As I posted on their facebook page given what they have advocated I suggested they may wish to consider doing some political soul searching. What they support seems to be more of a mixture of Libertarian, Anarchist and Marxist rather than being a Democrat. Once they properly align themselves politically perhaps that will reduce some of that anger, frustration and then they can focus on what they hope to accomplish whatever that is.
Miranda, sadly the “Hard Left” don’t care. They don’t care about what you have to say. They are bullies. What we see here and what is happening to Sutton on the abortion issue proves what you already know.
Bjorkman’s views are those of the Democrat party of old, and if the Democrat party wants to be relevant ever in South Dakota, they would do well to listen to him. But as a strong conservative, I hope they don’t!
Yep, when in fear, let’s play the abortion card…..
Yep, when in fear, play the victim card….
It’s because of stupid posts like this that pushed Trump over Hillary. Does this person realize they’re living in South Dakota and not in a hippie, liberal commune?!
People fundamentally agree with Democrats on economic issues. Why do they always screw over their own by bringing up abortion, etc.? I’m an ardent Democrat, but these people sometimes make me reconsider my registration at times.
Fed up,
I have talked to other South Dakota Democrats like you across the state and they feel the same way. It sounds like there may be some really good candidates emerging for the legislature that regular South Dakotans can relate to yet many are afraid to get more active and run themselves because some of these extremists scare them away thinking they have taken over the party. Meanwhile our state suffers from a lack of competition and oversight. We need to support the good South Dakota focused candidates, turn this around and build momentum for a healthier political system and government in our state.
Once again the dems are forming their firing squad in a circle.