Dems make new chair Shane Merrill official after fending off John Cunningham, who is once again denied.

South Dakota Democrats made their new choice for party chair, Shane Merrill, official at a meeting this last weekend where Merrill was challenged for the office by John Cunningham, who was denied for the office for a third time after running for SDDP Chair unsuccessfully in both 2019 and 2023:

The elections occurred at a pre-planned party event in the Black Hills this weekend. Meyers ran unopposed for the vice-chair position, while Merrill easily fended off a challenge from Sioux Fall Democrat John Cunningham, who most recently ran for the same position in February. and.. The Dakota Scout first reported in August that former party Executive Director Dan Ahlers had quit just three months into the job, citing allegations that Slaight-Hansen was creating a hostile work environment and mismanaging the party. What would follow was a contentious but unanimous vote to sack the former chair, and an unsuccessful attempt to appeal the recall decision by Slaight-Hansen.

Cunningham was also South Dakota Democrats’ unsuccessful candidate for State Treasurer in the last general election.