South Dakota Democrats are keeping up their streak of awful candidates as they place Sioux Falls Democrat Tom Cool on the sacrificial altar for Secretary of State. And in his first quote for the office, Tom has already gotten a gaffe into the papers:
Sioux Falls Democrat Tom Cool, a former journalist who ran for state auditor in 2018, will carry the party’s platform to the November ballot in the race for Secretary of State. He’ll go up against Monae Johnson, the GOP candidate who knocked off incumbent Steve Barnett on a campaign that honed in on Republican disatisfaction of the 2020 presidential election.
“They keep whining about election integrity, which we know are their code words for voter suppression,” Cool said when accepting the nomination. “They don’t just want to go along with the Supreme Court and go back to the 1950s, they want to return to the 1850s when it was only white men controlling this country.”
Um.. Did Tom bother to check the mirror before he made that statement? If old white man Tom Cool is concerned about white men running the country, then why is he challenging a woman for the office? That’s the same kind of self-awareness that’s cost him an incredible 6 races for office over the last the last decade.
Stick a fork in that race. He’s done.
7 thoughts on “Dems nominate 6-time loser for Secretary of State, as old white man complains about white men running the country”
Game over
Mr. Cool is an automatic loser. I thought the libbies were going to actually try on this race.
Yeah. Monae will get 60% without trying.
Everyone all up in arms over the convention should slow their meltdown until a GOP nominee actually loses.
I just saw a facebook comment from one of the wackadoodles-and-proud-of-it calling one of our candidates a “drunk.” Betty Otten was at the convention wearing a “wackadoodle” button and the candidate in question was unopposed.
So what is her point?
These RINOs should be ashamed of themselves but they are too busy trying to torpedo the entire Republican slate of candidates to look in the mirror.
What percent of Republicans in South Dakota elected Monae over Steve and more importantly what percentage of SD Republicans even know who she is?
Not dissing Monae as she surely could be the real deal.
Just asking questions as we seem to be going into negative territory with some of our minority convention picks.
Didn’t Jim Stalzer school Cool pretty handily a couple of times? What were all of his prior losses, just curious