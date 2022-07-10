Dems nominate 6-time loser for Secretary of State, as old white man complains about white men running the country

South Dakota Democrats are keeping up their streak of awful candidates as they place Sioux Falls Democrat Tom Cool on the sacrificial altar for Secretary of State. And in his first quote for the office, Tom has already gotten a gaffe into the papers:

Sioux Falls Democrat Tom Cool, a former journalist who ran for state auditor in 2018, will carry the party’s platform to the November ballot in the race for Secretary of State. He’ll go up against Monae Johnson, the GOP candidate who knocked off incumbent Steve Barnett on a campaign that honed in on Republican disatisfaction of the 2020 presidential election. “They keep whining about election integrity, which we know are their code words for voter suppression,” Cool said when accepting the nomination. “They don’t just want to go along with the Supreme Court and go back to the 1950s, they want to return to the 1850s when it was only white men controlling this country.”

Read it here.

“They want to return to the 1850s when it was only white men controlling this country.”

Um.. Did Tom bother to check the mirror before he made that statement? If old white man Tom Cool is concerned about white men running the country, then why is he challenging a woman for the office? That’s the same kind of self-awareness that’s cost him an incredible 6 races for office over the last the last decade.

Stick a fork in that race. He’s done.