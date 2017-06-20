Dems pick next 1st Mate of the Titanic (a.k.a., Executive director)

South Dakota Democrats are announcing tonight that they have picked “the next first mate of the Titanic,” otherwise known as the democrat state party executive director:

South Dakota Democratic Party Announces New Executive Director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Democratic Party today announced the hiring of Sam Parkinson as its new Executive Director.

“I am pleased to announce our Interim Executive Director, Sam Parkinson, has accepted the position on a permanent basis,” said Ann Tornberg, South Dakota Democratic Party Chair. “Sam has been a real asset to the Party through his work as Finance Director and Interim Executive Director. I look forward to his leadership working alongside our talented and dedicated staff, our energized volunteers, and our growing list of candidates for 2018.”

“I’m excited to take on the role of Executive Director for the South Dakota Democratic Party,” said Parkinson. “The Party is seeing a new surge of interest and energy from South Dakotans looking for a change from the corrupt and out-of-touch political establishment in Pierre. I am committed to build upon this great new energy so Democrats have a successful election in 2018.”

Parkinson has served as Finance Director for the South Dakota Democratic Party since August of 2015 and became Interim Executive Director in April of this year. Parkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Dakota, majoring in Political Science. He grew up in Rapid City and is a graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School. Parkinson previously interned in the South Dakota Legislature for then-House Minority Leader Bernie Hunhoff and was a Young Elected Legislative Leaders Fellow during the 2014 election cycle.