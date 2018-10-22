Dems squealing about Sutton endorsement of Bernie Sanders policies, but video been out there since November 2015

I’ve noticed over the years that there are those people out there who will deny the truth, even though it’s staring them in their face. Such as Billie Sutton’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders’ policies. In fact, I caught this today over at the socialist blog:

Referring to Sutton’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders, this commenter goes so far as to claim “That clip is a doctored up phony.” Even though the same clip was featured on Cory Heidelberger’s website back in November of 2015, and remains in SoDakLiberty’s you tube channel in it’s raw format:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Doctored up? Nope. Billie said it, and also that he was voting for Hillary because his wife told him “he had to.”

So much for any claims that the clip is a “doctored up phony.” It’s as real as real gets. And you can listen for yourself.

