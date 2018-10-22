Dems squealing about Sutton endorsement of Bernie Sanders policies, but video been out there since November 2015

I’ve noticed over the years that there are those people out there who will deny the truth, even though it’s staring them in their face. Such as Billie Sutton’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders’ policies. In fact, I caught this today over at the socialist blog:
Referring to Sutton’s endorsement of Bernie Sanders, this commenter goes so far as to claim “That clip is a doctored up phony.” Even though the same clip was featured on Cory Heidelberger’s website back in November of 2015, and remains in SoDakLiberty’s you tube channel in it’s raw format:
Doctored up? Nope. Billie said it, and also that he was voting for Hillary because his wife told him “he had to.”
So much for any claims that the clip is a “doctored up phony.” It’s as real as real gets. And you can listen for yourself.
Porter Lansing I’d like to thank you for your continued support of our South Dakota Republican Party candidates. Keep up the good work with your posts. You are making a difference from outside the state.
If it’s coming from PL you know it’s liberal tripe. That guy is about as leftwing as you can get, and he doesn’t make any sense. What conservatism comes from the coasts? Is he dense? How is the clip doctored? If it shows what Sutton believes and it shows he’s not a moderate it’s “doctored”? What does Portair know about South Dakota values? I thought he was living in Colorado in his mommy’s basement?
It is a matter of what is in Porter’s pipe but I hope he keeps smokin whatever he is there in Colorado. We copy and paste his comments all the time. Will have to send him a thank you card after the election.
The part here that says he is voting for Hillary because his wife said “he had to”.. I have said this time and again on here.. his wife is a liberal nut and will run the show. Billie doesnt have the backbone to go against her or any other Democrat pressure. So keep that in mind! He is beholden to the party. He can be the nicest guy in the world but you dont have to vote for the coward!!
Keep it nice, please.
Those were the nicest words to describe them Pat. Delete it if you dont like it.
But what is your point? Tonight, Trump is campaigning for Cruz in Texas, yet, two years ago, he use to call him “Lying Ted.” If what Billie said in 2015 matters, then doesn’t that mean that Trump is lying in Texas tonight?….
JKC, isnt Billie lying? Trump isnt running for governor of SD. So, please explain to me how you tell everyone not to believe their lying eyes and ears? Billie says he supports a socialist’s policies and then says he is conservative? You cant be both. Is he lying or has he just “evolved” since he decided to run for governor?
At best he is a politician. At worst he is a lier. But he and his supporters want us all to believe he is neither.
Mr. Lansing has a point. Clipping the length of the video gives a false impression designed to mislead the voters.
Grudz, if you want to watch all 90 minutes of it, it’s out on You Tube.
But nothing is misleading. Billie made a pretty clear statement.
Mr. Lansing is a good friend of mine. He is a pompus out-of-state libbie, but has a reasonable cooking ability when working under an accomplished chef he can pound out some good burgers and such.
Now, I can reach across the aisle and have a young friend like Mr. Lansing, but that does not make him right. He is often wrong in the head, and his brain is smaller than your average Iowegian’s would be. If there were average Iowegians.
Mr. Powers, I don’t think the “Grudznick” above is the same as this grudznick. I don’t capitalize the first letter of my name and I don’t wear a fedora.