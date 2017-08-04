Dems still complaining about the poor leadership of Ann Tornberg at the SDDP

In recent weeks, South Dakota Democrats passed on another opportunity to amend the constitution, and force their state party chairman Ann Tornberg to be up for immediate election after kicking the can down the road earlier this year when they try to do so on the day they held their big dinner in Sioux Falls.

Why is there such discontent? One word: performance. And we are continuing to read about the Democrat party’s ongoing problems.

The folks over at Sioux Falls drinking liberally have another missive today about the poor performance of the staff at the South Dakota Democrat party, and their continued efforts at driving the Democrat party to oblivion in South Dakota:

In South Dakota, that extension of the University of South Dakota’s student government politics called the South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP), continues to go through the motions of a functioning political party and the staff periodically reprints passages from their job descriptions to justify their paycheck and the monthly subsidy the Party receives from the Democratic National Committee. For example, in an e-mail on May 24th, the SDDP announced a statewide voter registration campaign. “Today we’re announcing the Summer Voter Registration Challenge for county party organizations. We’re challenging every county party to register as many voters as they can this summer…The Challenge will run from June 1 to September 1…We are encouraging every county party to have some sort of registration event on June 3…” The e-mail didn’t specify what “sort of” registration event should be held but it did ask recipients to contact the SDDP with any questions anyone may have, such as “What the hell should I do”. The results of the “Summer Voter Registration Challenge” have been predictable. Since the late May announcement, Democratic voter registration has declined statewide by 983 voters. I know it is summer vacation and school is still out, but the USD football team is already practicing for the opening game. Perhaps it is time for Ann Tornberg and her USD staff at the SDDP to pick it up a notch and send out another e-mail. It may seem like Student Government at the SDDP and who really cares about that but you are getting paid.

