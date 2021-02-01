Dennert resolution to strip Governor of legislative appointment power moves to the floor. Unfortunately.

A resolution I had warned you about has passed from the House State Affairs committee to the House floor after a 8-5 vote this morning.

House Joint Resolution 5002 seeks to take away the Governor’s ability to appoint for legislative vacancies, because some think they should be… more political?

The South Dakota Constitution currently gives the governor responsibility to fill legislative vacancies. With HJR 5002, the Aberdeen Republican wants the Legislature to go the voters and request the chance to set a different way. The only requirement Dennert seeks is the replacement must be from the same political affiliation, if any. He personally favors using the same process state law now sets where local party officials choose a replacement candidate, but he would leave the decision up to the Legislature.

I’m not sure why I have to keep pointing out that no one has asked for the constitution should be changed because Rep. Dennert wants to usurp the power of appointment from the Governor, and give it to a local political committee.

Article IV, Section III of our South Dakota State Constitution, is pretty specific that our state’s founders had granted the Governor the power of appointment. Not the legislature. And certainly not a local committee.

And honestly, leaving the process stand as it has actually opens the process to more business leaders and community leaders who otherwise stay out of partisan politics.

The Republican and Democrat parties have their place and time in the replacement process, especially when it’s in the election mode where we nominate candidates.

But to appoint legislative vacancies… That’s not a change that anyone has asked for.