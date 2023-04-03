Department of Ed letter to Brookings School District gave hard deadline of March 31 for plan of corrective action. We’ll see where we are this week.

The Brookings School Administrative offices should have been busy this last week, especially considering how much of the fallout they had to address as a result of the Superintendent.

If you recall, there was a bit of thing to do where the School District dropped the bomb on Superintendent Klint Willert, telling him he could resign or be terminated, with 20 supportive bullet points laying out why. And that was before the State Department of Education came out and out the School District on probation for accreditation.

I bring it back up as on March 10th, the South Dakota Department of Education had put the District on notice that…

BSD Letter – accreditation … by Pat Powers

The School District was commanded to have their “detailed plan of corrective action” postmarked to the Department of Education no later than March 31, 2023.

So what are we seeing since the letter went out on March 10?

According to the State Department of Education website, the two other districts on probation at the time the Brookings accreditation debacle came to light – Wall and Flandreau Indian School – have both been returned to good standing. The Canistota School District is now on probation, and it appears that Brookings is still on a probationary status as they work to get their act together.

We’ll see what happens this week. Those other districts seem to have gotten it pulled together quickly. Does the BSD have their act together as they claim, and at least got the plan in?

I’m sure we’ll find out.