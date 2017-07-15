Deputy AG Charlie McGuigan addresses Brookings Co GOP

Deputy Attorney General Charlie McGuigan was in Brookings this morning to address the GOP, talking about his office, as well as his candidacy for Attorney General in 2018.



McGuigan spoke about how states who have legalized drugs have become a major headache for South Dakota, as they’ve become a significant source of illegal drugs – not just pot, but hard drugs such as meth.

He made his case as a candidate for the GOP’s nomination for AG in that he is the candidate who brings both institutional knowledge of the office, as well as continuity for the AG office, having been with the Attorney General’s since Mark Barnett.

Lots of good discussion on the dark web, and new legislation, as well as other topics.

John Fitzgerald is next candidate (also AG) scheduled to speak to the local GOP group on September 16th, so stay tuned for more on your GOP candidates.