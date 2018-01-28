Despite Challenges, Victim Bill of Rights Measure Marsy’s Law has supporters in Law Enforcement.

While I was on the way to the Airport on Friday, I was incredulous when I heard Greg Belfrage on the radio declaring that “there was only one member of the State Bar in the entire state who supported it, and it was the person promoting it.”

Because it was a statement that I knew to be utterly false. In fact, one of the other attorney supporters, a candidate for Attorney General, was speaking about his support just recently:

The South Dakota amendment established constitutional rights for crime victims including privacy, protection from harassment or abuse, and timely notice of trial. However, lawmakers say the voter approved constitutional amendement has unintended financial consequences and has hindered investigations. Senator Lance Russell says he believes Marsy’s law is a benefit. District 30 Senator Lance Russell says, “I was a state’s attorney and I had my secretaries and myself meet with victims and notify victims of the status of their case and that’s essentially what Marsy’s law requires is that if the victim would like to meet with the state’s attorney that they have an opportunity to do so. If they want to be notified of every hearing and what are proposed plea agreements that they’re entitled to have that notification.”

Read it here.

I also believe the Beadle County State’s Attorney weighed in as well:

There may be areas of the law that could use tweaking. But the legislature should think twice before trying to strip crime victims of their rights because some parts are inconvenient.

