Despite Dems including income tax in their platform, Sutton claims to oppose it. Who should we believe?

In the face of conflicting messages on a state income tax from the Democrat Party, are we sure who to believe?
During their failed convention on June 16th, the South Dakota Democrat party passed a campaign platform for 2018 setting forth their goals and beliefs. And in it, they expressly stated that “The South Dakota Democratic Party supports…A tax system which taxes all income levels fairly as allowed by the South Dakota State Constitution.”
They hardly could have stated it more plainly that South Dakota Democrats want a state income tax. It’s a foundational value for them. So much so, they stated it in their party platform.
Yet, in an interview on KELO Radio yesterday, Democrats’ candidate for Governor is backpedaling on that issue as quickly as he can:
Todd Epp for KELO: So, what do you think about a state income tax?
Sutton: Uh, I’m opposed. To a state income tax.
Todd Epp for KELO: Why is that? Why should we not tax people with money?
Sutton: I think what I’ve heard from folks in South Dakota that’s important to them is to make sure that ‘we are attracting more people here. And attracting businesses here. Ah, we have a very good welcoming business community and culture here in South Dakota. I think we want to keep it that way.
Listen to it here – KELO Radio Interview with Billie Sutton (Approx 6:03)
South Dakota continually ranks well nationally for our business climate. That’s because of Republican stewardship of our economy, most notably WITHOUT A STATE INCOME TAX. Yet, from South Dakota Democrats, we get mixed messages.
The left hand of the Democrat Party states in their platform that they want a state income tax. The right hand of the Democrat party (And Sutton is trying to run as far-right as a Democrat can) is claiming he’s just like a Republican on the state income tax issue as he runs for Governor.
Who can you believe?
If you have to try to figure it out, you might be better off voting for the Republicans who have kept South Dakota free of an onerous state income tax since the last time we had a Democrat as Governor.
Sutton had this fingers crossed behind hs back when he uttered those words!
“This is the platform of the Republican Party; it’s not the platform of Mitt Romney,” – Reince Priebus
“Have you ever met anybody who read the party platform?” – John Boehner
If you like your plan and doctor, you can keep them (paraphrased) from Barack Hussein Obummer.
Sutton is aligning himself with the party that believes in higher taxes, the climate change myth, and unfettered access to abortion, so he is part of it. He is no more moderate than anyone who aligns themselves with the ever-nuttier left.
LOL @ “climate change myth.” Good god, dude.
Read, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change” by Marc Morano, dude, and you might learn something. I know you probably take everything from Algore to be gospel, but he is not the last word on the climate, nor is Bill Nye the non-science guy. The man-made climate change push is based on less than settled science, and there is an agenda that the likes of Algore have, and it’s not based on facts, dude.
No need to rely on Al Gore’s hypocritical ass. I will rely on the over 90% consensus among scientists.
https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/
Read the book and you’ll see that the “consensus” figure is bogus. You have a few people who write an “opinion” for a group that includes a thousand people, and the thousand people don’t agree with the “opinion” and yet are considered to be part of the “consensus”.
The left has been trying to control the country with their so-called facts forever, but some people are willing to be led like sheep.
but the fossil fuel funded studies say otherwise and that climate change is a hoax. Fox News, Rush and Alex said so too. It must be a hoax.
Marc Morano’s book really should be considered an appendix to “Merchants of Doubt.”
It really should. Peer review is a good thing, but they attack it as though it is a conspiracy. And if you believe it, you are “sheep” as our one-book referencing friend above so aptly showed.
Aligning =/= Blindly Following
I don’t see disagreeing with a party plank as a disqualifier. If Noem doesn’t agree with a specific Republican plank, will you then vote for Sutton? Demanding purity will only shrink a party, and then you’ll get none of what you wanted.
InfoWars voter
No, not so much. I just look at the Democrat party and their platform and their lockstep way of operating. Sutton is not the person for the job, but you can vote for him if you wish.
sad to say, in this whole century so far, you can’t vote for a democrat without getting the whole national democrat agenda, in all of its hydra-headed glory. there is no ‘mccain’ or ‘flake’ on the dem side since jim trafficante went to prison.
Sorry fellas but I’m looking at a candidate for Governor this focused on actually getting things done to move All South Dakotans forward! Not divide, not demonize, not distract from real issues and make South Dakota great! Sutton is the best candidate!
Not looking for the status quo with all the scandals in the state, taking care of the state cronies and not put in the Governor’s office another spineless Trump enabler & Washington insider. Last thing we need is Trump/Putin 2020 Make Russia Strong Again which torpedoes South Dakota, The United States of America and our strategic allies and trading partners.
If 10:35 wants to move SD forward, compare the percent of bills Billy passed as legislator to Kristy. Kristy is the one to move SD forward. Billy, if elected, will just sit and spin. Against a strong Republican legislature, he will accomplish nothing. SD will go nowhere. So much for the case of Billy.
The problem is that when you put a Democrat in charge, he or she brings a Democrat cabinet along with a host of Democrat bureaucrats and insiders. Sutton is a Democrat. If he doesn’t believe in the positions and foundations of the party he should run in a different party. Historically and for now he’s a Democrat, and if elected will install people to work for the government that are Democrats or have Democrat ideology. Is that what SD wants? I sure don’t. The reason I live in SD is because it’s a conservative state.
Sutton is going to win. Noem’s productivity in Congress was terrible and that tax reform and estate tax legislation was a con job that benefited the very wealthy. People want change for the better in the state. Billie will be a great Governor. South Dakota Governor Billie Sutton just sounds good!
Let us know when you see Elvis.
Good gosh, who is trolling from France? Sorry, but proxy servers are not allowed.
Before I give the government more money I need to know they know where my money is being used.
According to Kristi’s TV ad $5 million in eb-5 money is still unaccounted for.
What is their solution to track money already in the system?
I’d rather hear them say what their plans are for that than an income tax.
People want to know where their tax dollars are being used. How about they come up with an answer to Kristi’s question about $5 million that is missing before we ad more taxes.