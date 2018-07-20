Despite Dems including income tax in their platform, Sutton claims to oppose it. Who should we believe?

In the face of conflicting messages on a state income tax from the Democrat Party, are we sure who to believe?

During their failed convention on June 16th, the South Dakota Democrat party passed a campaign platform for 2018 setting forth their goals and beliefs. And in it, they expressly stated that “The South Dakota Democratic Party supports…A tax system which taxes all income levels fairly as allowed by the South Dakota State Constitution.”

They hardly could have stated it more plainly that South Dakota Democrats want a state income tax. It’s a foundational value for them. So much so, they stated it in their party platform.

Yet, in an interview on KELO Radio yesterday, Democrats’ candidate for Governor is backpedaling on that issue as quickly as he can:

Todd Epp for KELO: So, what do you think about a state income tax? Sutton: Uh, I’m opposed. To a state income tax. Todd Epp for KELO: Why is that? Why should we not tax people with money? Sutton: I think what I’ve heard from folks in South Dakota that’s important to them is to make sure that ‘we are attracting more people here. And attracting businesses here. Ah, we have a very good welcoming business community and culture here in South Dakota. I think we want to keep it that way.

Listen to it here – KELO Radio Interview with Billie Sutton (Approx 6:03)

South Dakota continually ranks well nationally for our business climate. That’s because of Republican stewardship of our economy, most notably WITHOUT A STATE INCOME TAX. Yet, from South Dakota Democrats, we get mixed messages.

The left hand of the Democrat Party states in their platform that they want a state income tax. The right hand of the Democrat party (And Sutton is trying to run as far-right as a Democrat can) is claiming he’s just like a Republican on the state income tax issue as he runs for Governor.

Who can you believe?

If you have to try to figure it out, you might be better off voting for the Republicans who have kept South Dakota free of an onerous state income tax since the last time we had a Democrat as Governor.

