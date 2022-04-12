Deutsch Motion to Amend fails 19-48, with 3 excused. Taffy Howard misses another vote.

Fred Deutsch had offered a measure to amend the articles of impeachment to remove the portions regarding malfeasance, which was heard, and quickly voted down. Voting in favor of the measure were Representatives Dennert, Deutsch, Hanson, Gubernatorial Candidate Steve Haugaard, Karr, Ladner, Marty, May, Miskimins, Otten, Overweg, Perry, Soye, Stevens, Vasgaard, Weis, and Speaker Gosch.

Excused were Scott Odenbech (again, recused), and Marli Wiese. Continuing to not do her job is Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard who is 2 for 2 in skipping votes in this matter.