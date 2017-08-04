Deutsch to give talk tomorrow against Assisted Suicide Act, otherwise known as “not killing grandma”

From facebook, former State Representative Fred Deutsch is going to be giving a presentation tomorrow in Sioux Falls against the proposed Assisted Suicide Act. (Otherwise known as ‘not killing grandma’)
Make a point to show up and learn about the pitfalls of passing laws to allow people to kill themselves and their loved ones. Aside from the obvious.
Remember: the life you eventually save may be your own!
This guy is a kook, the right-wing version of a social justice warrior.
“This guy” is an honorable man protecting the vulnerable in our society. My bet is that you are actually the kook.
RSVP to this event to me at dave@minnehahagop.com
You don’t need an RSVP, its just nice to know how many doughnuts to get.
-Dave Roetman
Here we go again getting Government involved in private family issues. Shouldn’t the patient, family and Dr. make those decisions.
(…..and the rest is redacted because it’s completely off topic. please post in the appropriate place) – the editor.
Yes, Tara, assisted suicide is government getting involved in suicides. Anyone can commit suicide whenever they want to without government intervention. Worse yet, the petition circulating now forces adults to participate in assisted suicide if a hospital, nursing home, or heir wants to get rid of that person (section 3 carve out for heirs and facility operators and workers). If I do not want to participate in an assisted suicide regardless of my ability to communicate, there is nothing that I can put in writing such as a living will or advanced directive that would prevent someone “familiar” with my mode of communicating from requesting a suicide for me (section 1, competency definition). This petition language, which cannot be changed if it makes it on the ballot specifically makes living wills and advanced directives null and void if they have any language regarding assisted suicide. This IS government (26 section and 3,000+ words) getting involved in my doctor/patient relationship in the most intrusive and unethical means imaginable. READ THE ENTIRE PETITION, TARA!
Ok I will read it. I was just commenting on Pat’s article. Why does there even need to be a ballot initiative? How about that gal telling her boyfriend to get back in the vehicle and kill himself?
Tara – I’d also recommend you read the Constitution; I’d suggest the Bible too, but clearly that’s a book you ignore. The govt has a job to preserve life, liberty and property. They are here to protect you from someone else taking your life, liberty & property, the govt should be involved. Substance, Tara, bring some substance.
What ever you say self righteous KM. I have read the Bible a couple of times and I am far from a Bible scholar. What does that have to do with anything anyway. My Dad went off his medication and quit eating for a few days when he got his driver license taken away. I went up and talked him into eating and taking his meds. He probably lived another 6 months.I believed he still had some quality of life left. But my belief is I rather have him go to heaven than suffer here on earth. I don’t believe in keeping someone alive artificially if they don’t want to be.
Tara – Resorting to naming calling, maybe you should open your Bible again. You seem lost.
Are you God? Sounds like you would like to be. If you can reflect on what the Bible says, God decides when we die. He also asks us to care for our family members, not kill them.
I do prefer to keep religion out of discussions, so again I suggest you look to the Constitution for our right to life.
Who says someone wants to take your life. Isn’t that for the person to decide. I better get a living will drawn up so I will be the one taking my own life, not my family. They will just carry out my wishes. I hope they don’t get charged with murder. lol
Tara there are some pretty scary unethical characters out there that could use this assisted suicide as a tool for financial gain. That and a few other reasons I am voting no and encouraging others to the same.
way to go Fred — if this passes, legislature will be working on laws about when suicide is “good”! Not exactly the message we want to be sending at a time when suicide prevention is a great concern.
Thank you Fred for your work
Lee has another good point. The petition language requests that the Department of Health promulgate rules across the board to regulate assisted suicide. One can only imagine the reams of paper needed for that.
Lee, I sent a letter to the editor of the Watertown Public Opinion about that very topic. It’s in today’s paper:
The Public Opinion recently published an excellent column on Suicide Prevention. Written by Dodi Haug from the Human Service Agency, Dodi provided important information how to spot signs of suicide and included helpline phone numbers to call.
Perhaps tangential to the discussion, but never-the-less important for South Dakotans to understand, is the link between over-all suicide rates and assisted suicide.
In Oregon, which legalized assisted suicide 20 years ago, the over-all suicide rates are 40% higher in the general public than the national average. This is consistent with what’s called suicide contagion.
When we place suicide in a positive light, it has an impact on impressionable young people. The law is a teacher. If we “teach” South Dakota residents that suicide is a good thing, it sends a message of acceptance. We cannot do that to our young people. South Dakota already ranks 7th in the nation for suicide deaths. That’s a terrible problem. As a caring public, we need to reject a ballot measure to legalize assisted suicide.
There are other ways, better, more compassionate ways to deal with end-of-life issues than suicide.
There is Hospice for those terminally ill and we already have enough problems with financial predators out there taking advantage of those who are elderly, mentally and physically ill. We don’t need another method they can use in South Dakota.