Did a former Senate Candidate just try to politicize a young man’s murder?

As I was writing about Dakota Free Press helping to scorch Ann Tornberg this AM, I couldn’t help but note this morning that former State Senate candidate Cory Heidelberger is actually trying to politicize the unfortunate murder of a young man:

We all know that Cory has a reputation for being a low person, such as when he attacked the grieving mother of Becky O’Connell, a child rape/murder victim. And now he’s back at it trying to politicize a young man’s murder, and connect it to the SDGOP because the victim works at the company the SDGOP Chair’s family owns, in another state?

That’s pretty disgusting.

Facebook Twitter