Door to door is definitely getting tougher in this environment, as someone went to the point of posting a picture and was asking on Facebook yesterday “Did anyone have a guy come ring their doorbell yesterday.. Not sure who would be doing that right now?”
(That was State Rep. Isaac Latterell, btw who is campaigning for State Senate.)
I think they call that being “tone deaf”.
Thanks for trying to throw us off “Ike”or should I call you Issac
like they said in the post — ‘Odd Timing’. Yep. Even if you’re not afraid the virus yourself, candidates need to understand that there’s a lot of people who are afraid and don’t want some stranger knocking on their door right now. C’mon everyone — get a clue and find other ways to campaign.
Not that odd. Petitions are due in a week. All events are canceled and public places closed. What other ways are there?
this is why you don’t wait until the last minute to get signature Mr. Palm Face
What happens when he loses to Rep Otten? Will he move to another new district to run for legislature.