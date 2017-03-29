Did Krebs for Congress really claim superiority based off of a web poll?

I note over at the Liberal Democrat website this morning that apparently Shantel Krebs for Congress sent out a fundraising e-mail claiming a superior position in the race for Congress against Dusty Johnson. It’s the same line as a facebook sponsored ad that has been pushed in the last week or so.

It’s all based on a newspaper web poll….. with 90 respondents?

Little wonder I wasn’t on the list to receive that e-mail. Because it is silly. For that kind of poll, you can just erase your web browser cookies and vote multiple times. Even for those that limit it to IP address, you can vote from your phone, your home, and work, and in many cases, reboot, and do it again.

It’s not like we haven’t pointed out this kind of silliness before. Others have jumped on the “OMIGOD we’re ahead an a newspaper web poll” bandwagon in the past:

Read that here.

If the 2018 Congressional election is going to be all about who is more popular in newspaper web polls, it’s going to be a long, long campaign.

Facebook Twitter