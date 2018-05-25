Did Krebs really use the last 15 seconds of the debate to go hard negative?

So I was watching the debates tonight; Gubernatorial Debate on KELO.. which went about as expected, with neither giving or offering any quarter.
And I flipped to the Congressional debate on PBS. That also went as expected. Pretty low key. The biggest thing for the candidates was not to have any major flubs, and it went that way until about the last 15 seconds of Shantel Krebs’ closing statement.
At the end of her final summary of why voters should choose her, Krebs suddenly and unexpectedly lashed out, coming out of left field & attacking her opponent Dusty Johnson for leaving his position in the Public Utilities Commission to join Governor Daugaard’s staff, and then claiming he wasted taxpayer dollars by using the state plane for “his personal use and personal travel back and forth for work.”
Wait.. whaaat? Did I miss that, or did the Krebs campaign use the ending few seconds of the PBS debate to directly go hard negative against her opponent Dusty Johnson? I rewound it and watched it again, so I was accurate in the quote above. It was kind of abrupt, and a departure from the congenial tone of the debate. Yes, she did.
It seems to have the hallmark of one of two things. Either Krebs didn’t think she did so well, and lashed out in desperation. Or it’s an attack that’s been pre-planned for the last week of the campaign and is going to coincide with a volley of negative TV commercials.
This might mark the end of what’s generally been ‘South Dakota nice’ in the Congressional contest.
I guess we’ll find out when we see what’s running on TV this weekend.
Oh, snap that was a hot minute she took at Dusty…
Shantel showed Dusty up tonight. She must think the mailers came from him? Several times she hit hard about Dusty raising our public utility rates – 5 times. She claims he used our tax dollars for personal use, that’s not very nice of Dusty. The hard hit came when she told us all about how Dusty quite his job and exposed his lack of leadership skills.
Shocker – A Shantel supporter, who drank the juice from the beginning, immediately believing anything Shantel spews-
Seriously? It’s okay, I can see you’re new to this forum;)
Actually I’m not-
Sure thing;) Come November one Republican will be on the ballot. Shantel knocked Dusty on his ass. If she wins the primary I’ll be more inclined to vote for her knowing she’s got guts to challenge and take to task other politicians. I will not be voting Krebs in the primary, that’s not secret.
It’s obvious you’ve never worked on in Congress- you have absolutely no idea how things actually work and get done in DC.
Sure thing;)
When’s the last time she wasn’t campaigning for office on the state or tax payers dime?
Where is the proof? It works both ways.
Who gets to use a state plane as a personal taxi? I was shocked to learn Dusty abused taxpayer trust and money! Sounds like Jackley’s last prosecution should be against Dusty for misuse of taxpayer’s money.
Maybe allow Dusty to respond before getting your panties in a twist.
She made it up. It’s not true.
Sounds like your a part of the guilty until proven innocent, then it’s to late crowd. It’s a strategy put together by over paid campaign consultants.
It isn’t true
She knows she’s trailing double-digits. It was so out of the blue and uncharacteristic of the night. She looked foolish and desperate. That outburst hurt her.
She could have called him out for using his kids on an ad to mislead the voters on the fake $120 million budget deficit. That way the Establishment can call her out for going negative by pointing out lies. She then could counter by saying it is not very pro-family to use your kids for the purpose of deception.
She’d use em if she had em.
Steve – go to be doing would you please. None of your conspiracy theories have ever been proven to be true.
Go to bed, would you please*.
Steve would know, he has plenty of experience attacking kids.
Guys, comments are getting nasty. Please keep it civil.
Shantel seemed nervous and pre-programmed.
Tapio did well.
Dusty was relaxed and did well.
Dusty did not do well and you can thank Shantel for that. She needs to run a TV ad about his misuse of tax payers’ money. The ramifications of that accusation has the potential to destroy Dusty’s campaign.
Where is the proof?
I’m thinking Shantel will provide that. She must have something? Would she just drop a bomb like that with hopes of it being the truth? Doubtful.
She would if she thought or is down in the polls- you don’t attack while you’re in front.
You could be right. Damage control time.
KM
I don’t know which debate you watched, but it certainly wasn’t the one I did.
I can recap for you…. Dusty has been accused, by Shantel, of misusing tax payers’ money. Who gets to use a state plane as a personal taxi? Were you shocked to learn Dusty abused taxpayer trust and money? That’s not going away any time soon and if Shantel provides evidence, Dusty can quite possibly kiss his campaign good bye.
Tapio has been anything but nice this campaign. If he’s considered irrelevant than I get saying it’s “SD nice”.
Desperation all over this statement, accuse someone knowing they have no opportunity to respond. This is why people hate politics. Stay classy South Dakota…
If we want to talk about anyone wasting tax payers money- why are we not looking at Mrs. Krebs? She’s campaigned for higher office now for how long on South Dakotan’s tax dollars?
She should be diligently monitoring the elections in South Dakota as the Secretary of State- yet she’s too busy campaigning.
Get back to work or resign so you can campaign. Nothing worse than a hypocrit!
That was a win for Dusty. He has my vote. Although Shantel seemed pleased with herself after that SNL- worthy outburst, I was not.
Sounds like he’s got your tax dollars too;)
A lot of times debates have a rule against attacks in the closing statements because it doesn’t allow for a response. KELO always has that rule. I don’t know if SDPB didn’t, or if Shantel just violated it.
Either way it’s dirty pool. Dusty took one shot at Shantel – for raising 200 taxes – but it was early in the debate.
It was disappointed on Shantel’s part. Cowardly.
Shantel used state assets (voter app) to push people to her political page for months. That’s a fact.
She’s may regret introducing the “state assets” issue.
D always smooth
S not so much
I loved it. Krebs won- now prove the corruption. I can’t wait for the mailers.
The whole thing could have been mistaken for an SNL skit if it wasn’t for Dusty.
Shantel was flustered, repeating, and rambling from the get-go. The endorsement from the second floor strategically timed right before the debate and the election hurt her.
Neal was noticeably good at not answering the question asked despite his claim to not being a career politician. What exactly does his business do?
And Dusty sounded like the only voice of reason as he actually is treating this like a job interview. Thank goodness he’s on the ballot or South Dakota would be laughed out of the commiteeroom in DC.
Will that voice of reason be able to explain why he misused tax payer’s money? And, I’m curious as to why he quit his job the way Shantel described. That’s not a very strong display of leadership skills.
I would not hire someone that misused tax payer money. If I did, should I expect more corruption?
KM are you on the Krebs for Congress payroll tasked with trolling blogs?
Pat, you are missing the real headline.
Shantel voted to raise 200 taxes and fees? 200?
Can that possibly be true?
Voting to raise taxes is not illegal, annoying, but not breaking the law. I’m pretty sure what Shantel has said Dusty had done is illegal. Using tax payer’s dollars for personal means – illegal.
We should be asking if that can possibly be true.