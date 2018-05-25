Did Krebs really use the last 15 seconds of the debate to go hard negative?

So I was watching the debates tonight; Gubernatorial Debate on KELO.. which went about as expected, with neither giving or offering any quarter.

And I flipped to the Congressional debate on PBS. That also went as expected. Pretty low key. The biggest thing for the candidates was not to have any major flubs, and it went that way until about the last 15 seconds of Shantel Krebs’ closing statement.

At the end of her final summary of why voters should choose her, Krebs suddenly and unexpectedly lashed out, coming out of left field & attacking her opponent Dusty Johnson for leaving his position in the Public Utilities Commission to join Governor Daugaard’s staff, and then claiming he wasted taxpayer dollars by using the state plane for “his personal use and personal travel back and forth for work.”

Wait.. whaaat? Did I miss that, or did the Krebs campaign use the ending few seconds of the PBS debate to directly go hard negative against her opponent Dusty Johnson? I rewound it and watched it again, so I was accurate in the quote above. It was kind of abrupt, and a departure from the congenial tone of the debate. Yes, she did.

It seems to have the hallmark of one of two things. Either Krebs didn’t think she did so well, and lashed out in desperation. Or it’s an attack that’s been pre-planned for the last week of the campaign and is going to coincide with a volley of negative TV commercials.

This might mark the end of what’s generally been ‘South Dakota nice’ in the Congressional contest.

I guess we’ll find out when we see what’s running on TV this weekend.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...