Did Minnehaha County GOP skip the Sioux Empire Fair?

Given its location in the largest county in the state, in the heart of South Dakota’s largest metropolitan area, the biggest county fair in the entire state of South Dakota is the Sioux Empire Fair, with annual attendance over the week-long exposition running between 250,000 – 300,000 people who show up for exhibitions, concerts, carnival entertainment, and to walk through the buildings.

So, why am I hearing that when more than one elected Republican went through the commercial building looking for it, they were left wondering why there wasn’t a Minnehaha County GOP booth?

Did the Minnehaha County GOP actually skip the Sioux Empire Fair? It sure looks that way.

If that’s the case, that’s a shocker, even for the new leadership model of the Minnehaha County Republican Party, where yard sales are important, but the Sioux Empire Fair with 300,000 warm bodies passing through isn’t?

I know that it would be the first time in my 35 years of involvement that they didn’t have a fair booth. And I would bet it goes back much farther than that.

I thought Minnehaha GOP Chair R. Shawn Tornow’s argument to overthrow and take over the party was that the former group didn’t do things such as holding a Lincoln Day Dinner.

Well, staying home in your easy chair when potentially a quarter-million people might walk by your booth and want to talk or learn more in reference to what the GOP is about is not really anyone’s definition of doing a thing that I’m aware of.

I did catch this item from Minnehaha County Republican’s Facebook page on August 4, the day the fair began:

They posted a picture of a fair on Facebook. In lieu of actually interfacing with people at the fair.

I guess that’s what they consider a thing.

Not that it will get anyone to vote.