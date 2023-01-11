There was a KELOland headline I went to check out because it might provide insight into some of the new people who have been elected…
And then we get the actual article…
Rep. Aaron Aylward (R-Harrisburg) is starting his second term in the House. He said there’s a learning curve for anyone new to the legislature..
and..
Rep. Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) is starting her third term in the House..
Not actually an article about new lawmakers, but old lawmakers talking about new lawmakers.
Moving on..
One thought on “Did they actually intend to talk to new lawmakers?”
C’mon, what else would you expect from KELOland….