Dine with Dusty in Madison today – District 8 Conservatives Luncheon

Dusty Johnson at District 8 Conservatives Luncheon TODAY!
Come to the 2nd Street Diner at 11:45AM today to spend an hour or so with our candidate for the next South Dakota candidate for US Representative! Dusty Johnson will be sitting at your table, discussing one-on-one with you issues and points that make him the choice in November. Dusty won’t be standing at a podium today, giving a formal speech, but rather sitting in a roundtable form of discussion with all attendees.
This is special opportunity to for you to meet the next Congressman from South Dakota.
Bring your friends! See you there!
Great Guy at a Great Diner! Also the owner is such a pretty lady.
True, true, and true.