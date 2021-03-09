DiSanto pleads no contest. And the prosecutor recommends a self-improvement course.

Former State Senator Lynne DiSanto pled No Contest in court today to allegations of falsely reporting a crime against her ex-husband. But it sounds like the prosecution is getting a “￼￼sorry-not sorry” vibe, and thinks it might be a good idea if the self-styled life coach would take a class:

“I don’t believe Ms. DiSanto understands the gravity” of what it means to falsely accuse someone of a Class 3 felony like aggravated assault, prosecutor Adam Shiffermiller said at the change-of-plea and sentencing hearing at the Pennington County court.

and…

Shiffermiller said the class would help her understand the seriousness of her actions while “working on herself and her future relationships.” He said another option would be Moral Reconation Therapy, which helps people make better decisions through enhanced reasoning.