DiSanto resignation confirmed by Governor’s Office.

From the Rapid City Journal, the DiSanto resignation has been confirmed by the Governor’s office:

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Tuesday to the Journal that DiSanto, a Republican from Box Elder, has submitted her resignation to the governor’s office. That confirmation came after DiSanto posted a message to her personal Facebook page saying she is planning a move out of the state by Jan. 1. and… The Dakota War College political blog shared an image Tuesday of DiSanto’s Facebook post, which said she has accepted a position with a real estate brokerage in Montana.

As I had noted to one of her fellow State Senators today, the face of the State Senate is going to be drastically changed this coming January – even more so after the 2020 election.