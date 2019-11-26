DiSanto resignation confirmed by Governor’s Office.

From the Rapid City Journal, the DiSanto resignation has been confirmed by the Governor’s office:
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Tuesday to the Journal that DiSanto, a Republican from Box Elder, has submitted her resignation to the governor’s office. That confirmation came after DiSanto posted a message to her personal Facebook page saying she is planning a move out of the state by Jan. 1.
and…
The Dakota War College political blog shared an image Tuesday of DiSanto’s Facebook post, which said she has accepted a position with a real estate brokerage in Montana.
As I had noted to one of her fellow State Senators today, the face of the State Senate is going to be drastically changed this coming January – even more so after the 2020 election.
Obviously the “drastic” change in the State Senate will be to the left.
Wow. Next session we will have 100% new leadership in the Senate.
President Pro Tempore Partridge.
It’s a shame the way the senate is drifting.
The Governor could have something to say about that with her appointments, but my understanding is that she (or at least her staff) have a preference for moderates like Partridge, rather than Greenfield and Langer. Which is unfortunate..
Governor Noem please appoint Mr. Grudznick a founder of the Conservatives with Common Sense breakfast roundtable as a replacement for Sen. DiSanto.
How sad that Partridge and Schoenbeck will collude. Neither match the Governor’s ethics.
MT might send her back. Let’s not celebrate until it’s official.