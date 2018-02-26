DiSanto wants to note for the record that she is not a “snowflake,” and has engaged in “hundreds” of “heated battles with men and women”

From the Argus Leader comes a statement from Lynne DiSanto, one of the participants in the verbal altercation on the House Floor last week. She wants to make sure everyone knows that she is not “a snowflake.”
Rep. Lynne DiSanto on Facebook said characterizations of the exchange between herself and Rep. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, were inaccurate and rejected allegations that she was weak or a “snowflake.”
House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, R-Pierre, on Friday said he witnessed the argument and said Johnson and DiSanto had engaged in a heated argument stemming from the failure of an insurance bill earlier in the day. They then began moving back and forth toward one another as they fought, he said.
Um.. ok?
Update.. here’s more on this from KSFY, as DiSanto takes to Facebook to tell everyone her side of the story:
Some have accused me of being ‘weak’ or a ‘snowflake.’ I’ve had messages from people saying they are happy I had this happen to me, and deserved it.
The truth is Pierre is a male dominated environment, but I’m comfortable there holding my own. I’m not weak or a snowflake. I’ve engaged in hundreds of debates and heated battles with men and women. That is part of the job, and I’m equipped to battle anyone that way. However, what happened on [Wednesday] following session wasn’t a heated debate. I feared for my safety as did the majority of onlookers. This is why a couple of people intervened to restrain the other party.
Again, Um.. ok?
I’m not sure she’s doing her side of the story much good by going out and trying to win her case on social media and proclaiming she’s engaged in hundreds of “heated battles with men and women” and she’s “equipped to battle anyone” while the Committee is trying to figure out what happened, and if it rises to a level of conduct they’d take action on.
Does she have a primary challenger?
I just checked and hardly any of the West River legislators have filed yet.
Commenters, Unless you can actually document accusations, keep it to opinion, please.
Is the audio of what actually happened available?
There is audio of the floor debate but there is no audio of the altercation after session. However, there is video of the altercation..
Lynne DiSanto always in the news.
she is rabid. Can’t wait for the video of this to come out to see what happened. I suspect she provoked his reaction — and then he overreacted.
The snowflake bit is quite funny — I think she likes to see her name in the media more than she likes to actually accomplish anything for our state.
Agreed
She votes to not raise taxes. That something a lot of Republicans don’t know is on the SDGOP platform. Should be voting to cut government and taxes but so many republicans don’t know that is what conservative means.
DiSanto’s social media explanation didn’t help her and it would have been wiser to say nothing until all matters are public that will be public.
That said, her statement doesn’t change the facts or the ultimate outcome. I’m not going to form an opinion on the matter until I hear and know more. Even then, I might just discern I “had to have been there.”
Agreed.