Dist 7 Democrat bizarrely campaigns in video by claiming state is backwards and a bunch of racist homophobes live here Posted on July 1, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 5 Comments ↓ I'm not sure how this is going to win District 7 House candidate Louise Snodgrass any votes. But, whatever: @loudangThis trend… but local politician edition. 😎🤠 Building a grassroots campaign as a working class progressive here in South Dakota. ♬ breezeblocks x take a slice – colerusso3
You might be amazed how many votes she could get.
Uh huh.
Messrs. Tidemann and Ried had better get busy getting out a new tiktok movie on their own selfs. This young lady’s moving is going to bury them in the elections.
Bah.
She would be using Chinese spyware.
Dave R, I’m also concerned about people exploiting their software’s users for nefarious aims. Can you elaborate on what concern you have about TikTok? I haven’t learned much about the app yet.
What do you think about our Chamber of Commerce and even government entities relying so heavily upon Zoom?