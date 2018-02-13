District 1 State House seat sought by Tamara St. John

SISSETON, South Dakota – Tamara St. John, a life-long resident of South Dakota, today announced her intention to seek a legislative seat for District of the South Dakota House of Representatives.

“I am looking forward to running for this opportunity to be a conservative and inclusive voice for District 1.” St. John said. “Being a woman, a tribal member and a believer in fiscal responsibility, I truly feel like I can add a unique voice to the SD legislature. One size doesn’t always fit all. I am looking forward to going out this year and earning the vote of the hard working and diverse people of District 1.”

St. John, born and raised in northeastern South Dakota, is also a member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Sioux Tribe. St. John works as a historian, genealogist and has spent many years in the area of historic preservation, along with currently serving as the archivist for the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Archives and Collections. In this role, she has specialized in community outreach and education. St. John also has experience working with local, state and federal governments on historic preservation and cultural projects.

St. John serves on the South Dakota Humanities Council as a member of the Board of Directors and recently received a certificate in cultural heritage tourism from George Washington University. St. John is the mother of 4 children and currently resides in Sisseton, South Dakota.

About District 1: District 1 of the SD State Legislature includes the entire counties of Day, Marshall, Roberts and northern part of Brown County in South Dakota.

