District 13 House Republicans set for Primary elections, Rex Rolfing, others joining race.

Hearing that the District 13 House Race is getting interesting today.

I’ve been told that Speaker of the House and District 13 State Representative Mark Mickelson is apparently passing on the race which has opened up a seat in the District triggering a primary election for the two seats.

Returning in her run for the office is State Representative Sue Peterson. Sue is pretty darned good at fundraising, and will not likely have any trouble returning to her office. But, here’s where the free for all is going to start.

Sioux Falls City Councilman Rex Rolfing has quietly taken out and has started circulating petitions for the District 13 House seat.

Amber Mauricio, REALTOR with Keller Williams in the Sioux Falls Area has petitions out and circulating for the District 13 House Race. Amber was recently featured in a Sioux Falls Argus Leader article about school safety issues.

Eric Leggett of Sioux Falls has his petitions completed, and is getting ready to turn them in as I’e been told. Eric had ran previously in District 15, and has some good campaign experience under his belt.

And I’m hearing there might be yet another candidate looking at the race, which I’m trying to track down at the moment.

This would mark the 8th Republican legislative primary I’m aware of (at the moment), and there’s rumors of more to come. Hang on to your hats – less than 2 week until petitions are due.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...