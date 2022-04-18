District 14 State House Candidate is hosting a fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, April 19 at the Barrel House in Sioux Falls from 4:30-6:30. They’re bringing in a particularly noteworthy guest of honor, as well as a number of others pitching in for our next State Representative:
With special guest of honor US Senator Mike Rounds, also co-hosting are former First Lady Linda and former Governor Dennis Daugaard. State Treasurer Josh Haeder is on the list, as is Sioux Falls City Councilor Alex Jensen, State Rep. and Tyler’s mom Tamara St. John, Representative Sue Peterson, Senator Maggie Sutton, and former Legislators Mark Mickelson and Deb Soholt.
Check it out!
5 thoughts on “District 14 House Candidate Tyler Tordsen hosting big fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Tuesday”
Solid support! He’s going to need it for that tough 3-way primary in D14.
T!
Very powerful list. Looks like a strong candidate. Maybe we’ll visit the Barrel House on Tuesday.
T!
Young Ms. St. John is a very nice lady, and having Roundsites en masse behind this young fellow isn’t going to hurt him.