District 14 Legislative change-up. Zellmer to run in Senate, Zikmund to remain in House

Plans change. And running for the Legislature involves strategy as much as anything.

Nowhere is that more apparent than in District 14 where after noting his his interest in running for the State Senate a while back, today State Representative Larry Zikmund filed his paperwork to instead run for another term of office in the State House of Representatives.

This sets up a House primary election between Zikmund, former State Representative Tom Holmes, and Brad Lindwurm who had earlier declared his candidacy for the office in November, as well as others who may enter the race in the next few weeks.

With former ELCA Bishop Dave Zellmer having filed a statement of candidacy for State Senate a week ago, the stage was set for a significant primary between he and Zikmund. But, by remaining in his current seat, the incumbent Zikmund is the power player in a House primary instead of facing a difficult and potentially uncertain challenge to Zellmer, who is well known across the state.

We’re just a little less than 4 weeks until the deadline for filing signatures with the Secretary of State to run for the Legislature. I’m sure we’ll see many more chess moves before the deadline arrives.

Stay tuned!