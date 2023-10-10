District 15 slate filling up for both parties as we move into the fall.

It looks as if the slate for District 15 is filling up. Coming on the heels of the info that Democrat State Rep. Linda Duba will be running for the Senate, 2022 House Candidate & Republican Matt Rosburg is looking to jump into that race for a head to head challenge against Duba next fall.

That leaves the House with an open seat. Or does it?

On the Republican side, if he can ever get moved into the District, Brad Lindwurm is allegedly running. And, I’m also hearing a rumor that 2022 GOP House candidate Joni Tschetter may make another attempt. For Democrats, they have incumbent Representative Kadyn Wittman.. and I’m told that the Democrat County Chair Erik Muckey plans to run in that race as well.

What might make things even more interesting is that we may see at least one primary in there, as I’m told others might be jumping in as well.

Stay tuned.