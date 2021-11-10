District 16 is going to be a very busy place.

District 16 was one of the areas for redistricting where there was intense pushback from serving legislators in both the House and the Senate for the area. Why? Because it has the potential for a large primary from several players who want to be in Pierre.

Senator Jim Bolin represents the area in the Senate, as does State Rep Kevin Jensen in the House. State Rep Dave Anderson is termed out of the House, which means his only path forward – if he chooses to run – would be in the Senate.

Republican Karla Lems – who played a part in the formation of the anti-Thune “Primary John Thune” group earlier this year – announced her intention to run for District 16 House at the Lincoln County GOP Dinner. But not so fast – with the reconfiguration District 17’s State Rep Richard Vasgaard shifts from his current District to the one North of him and now occupies that formerly vacated seat, making 2 incumbents in the House, and setting up a Primary.

But that’s not all!

Former State Rep. Nancy Rasmussen was also said to be looking to come back, and now she’s in District 16 too! With a very full House, and a 3-way House primary and an occupied Senate Seat, where someone might look to pick off Bolin.

That’s all assuming there’s no one else who jumps in to run in the primary.