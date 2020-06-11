District 17 ballot completely reshuffled in midst of candidate replacements

It’s hard for candidates to build name ID when they drop out of the race. In District 17, there’s been an overhaul of who you’ll find running in the District:
One of the Democratic candidates, Michelle Maloney of Vermillion, is listed as having withdrawn from the race May 26. No replacement is listed for now but could be named at a later date.
In addition, independent candidate Caitlin Collier of Vermillion is listed as having withdrawn from the race June 5.
As of now, the House field consists of Republicans Sydney Davis of Burbank and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville and Democrat Al Leber of Vermillion.
In the State Senate, Art Rusch’s Democrat opponent, Codylee Riedmann has been replaced on the ballot by another Vermillion resident, Ailee Johns.
Which is really good for me, because Cody is my son-in-law, and well, ..that would have been awkward. I think Cody is glad to be off the ballot, because he’s busy with the Vermillion food pantry and I don’t think there’s a single news story that spelled his name correctly, (including the linked one).