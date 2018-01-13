District 19’s Senator Stace Nelson attacking people on Facebook over a cartoon.

Facebook South Dakota humor page Dakota Posts recently took a poke at State Senator Stace Nelson, referring back to 2014 when he was holed up in the men’s room, and by all accounts was not willing to come out and cast a vote against a gun bill…

It was posted a couple of days ago, and let’s just say after he got ahold of it this morning, Senator Nelson was not appreciative of the humor, as evidenced by the comment section of the cartoon:

And in the case of one long-time Republican activist, Senator Nelson has spent the day getting downright testy with him:

and it continued…

and it continued….

And I’m sure it’s continuing now as I write.

Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve always thought that the people elected to office were supposed to be of sound temperament, and in Pierre to represent their District as the best of their fellow man. It’s possible we’re not supposed to be questioning why a State Senator is calling people ‘snowflake’ and ‘dumbass’ and attacking their wife and otherwise angrily sparring with people on Facebook starting at about midnight – 1 AM in the morning, and continuing for the next 19-20 hours.

I could be wrong, and that’s just how they talk in church down in District 19. And it gets really bad if you forget to bring a dish to the potluck. That’s not how they do things in my neighborhood, but that might just be the gold standard in that part of the state.

So, District 19, here’s the tail end of week one of your State Senator representing you in Pierre.

It’s going to be a long session.

