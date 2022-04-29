District 2 House Candidate Cole Heisey says we’re all “lying” about him. We must all be out to get him.

Had a correspondent send this screen grab to me a few minutes ago..

So, supposedly there’s a “certain blogger strangely obsessed with lying” about Cole Heisey? Hmph. I wonder who that would be? Because the only things I’ve printed here are his own words written under his byline.

Such as a day or two ago when I pointed out him saying “Religious belief is a world-view, a fiction used to explain our present existence,” and “In tandem with meditation is the understanding that humanity needs a new one-world religion.” I suppose I could be lying about him writing those words in the USD school Newspaper, the Volante.

Or the time when he was said to have written that he “especially would like to make the case that monogamous relationships are outdated.”

I mean, maybe they were lying about Cole writing it, when they put that column headline there. Could be. Darn those rotten Volante Editors. How dare they put his name under a column like that?

You know, the thing is, it seems like people keep saying head scratching things about District 12 House Candidate Cole Heisey, and it all seems to be about him.

Such as the other night, there was a story going around where he was allegedly calling a gas station which had a sign up for his opponent. And as was related to me, he was intimating to someone that he thought the sign was up there to troll him, because he could see it from his apartment. …Because someone else running is all about him?

Darn you guys. Quit putting up those signs, because you’re picking on Cole.