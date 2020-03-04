District 24 candidate Mike Weisgram running for two offices.

In December, District 24 Republican Mike Weisgram had announced he was intending to run for the State House of Representatives, noting as part of his qualifications his experience in local government.

What qualifications do you bring? The candidates seeking this office all have unique characteristics and qualities that are their own. I like and respect all of them; the electorate has very good people to choose from.

And..

In working for the state of South Dakota, there will be give-and-take, and I am very familiar with that reality. Christian business principles and local government experience are my qualifications.

Read that here.

In a news report I’m reading just today, it appears Weisgram is not just a House candidate, but has also filed petitions to extend that city government experience and again run for Ft. Pierre City Council at the same time he’s running for the legislature.

Challenging LaRoche are Carl Rathbun and Scott Deal. Rathbun has previously served on the Fort Pierre City Council. Deal has previous time spent as a Stanley County Commissioner, resigning in 2017 to become manager of the Stanley County Fairgrounds. The terms of Council members Larry Cronin, Mike Weisgram and Mayor Gloria Hanson were also up this year. All three submitted petitions and will retain their terms as no one turned in petitions to challenge those spots on the Council. The Fort Pierre City Council election will be April 14th.

Read that here.

Technically, its legal under the law, as per prior Attorney General opinion city council is not incompatible with holding a state office such as the House of Representatives. However, there could be potential conflicts where he would have to recuse himself.

The larger question is really up to the voters of District 24; as to whether the voters of the District think there are so many offices available for public service that someone needs to double up.