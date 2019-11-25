District 24 GOP House primary looking more and more inevitable. Candidates all over the place.

District 24 Republicans running for the open GOP House seats seem to be multiplying.

Spoke this afternoon with Bob Lowery of Pierre who indicated he is going to be a Republican candidate for the District 24 House race. Lowery, a former Assistant Executive Director for the SD High School Activities Association will be joining Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram who are already in the race.

Dr. Noel Chicoine is also rumored to have an interest in the contest. And we haven’t heard from current Senator Jeff Monroe – also termed out of office after this year – on what his plans are just yet.

Petitioning starts on January 1. And this could get a lot busier by the time petitions are due on March 31, 2020 for Primary Election candidates.

Stay tuned.

** And just a reminder: If you’re planning to run, drop me a note here, and I’ll add you to the list. Even if you don’t want it out there, drop me a line. Always happy to help. **